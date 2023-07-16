9 children rescued during anti-begging drive
Srinagar: At least nine children were rescued in an anti-begging drive in Srinagar district. .
The drive was launched by the Child Welfare Committee, Srinagar along with police and Child Protection units at different locations in Srinagar district.
According to officials, the drive was conducted at Zero Bridge, Rajbagh, Hyderpora and sanath nagar areas, where they found children in street situations.
According to the officials, non-locals were identified as engaging in begging along with their parents .
Khair ul Nissa , Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee , Srinagar told Greater Kashmir that they have rescued nine children and all have been shifted to”our shelter home at Shalimar.”
" So far, we have rescued 24 children and most of them have been under the process of rehabilitation. We provide them food, shelter, even register them in the schools as well till these children reach 18 years of age," she said.
She said the department has asked the parents of other 12 children to admit their kids in schools. "They have given their undertakings that they won't allow their kids to beg on the streets again," she added.
She said the department will be launching more anti-begging drives to prevent these children and provide them all possible help.
The Directorate of Mission Vatsalya has received guidelines from the government regarding registration and rehabilitation of street children. Mission Vatsalya is a centrally sponsored scheme launched by the Government of India’ s Ministry of Women and Child Development aimed at “building a protective environment for children.
The scheme is implemented by the Social Welfare Department through J&K State Child Protection Society. (Mission Vatsalya) is run through District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) at the district level with support from statutory bodies CWCs and JJBs.
Last year, the Jammu & Kashmir government prepared the draft policy for rehabilitation of children in street situations (CISS). According to the draft policy, its main objective is to take steps for identification and suitable rehabilitation for children in street situations.
The policy has proposed rehabilitation of such children in line with the 2016 Bonded Labour Rehabilitation Scheme. "A sum of Rs 25000 to be reimbursed to the child in accordance with the provided law, with a payment of Rs 5000 from the District Child Rehabilitation Fund and Rs 20,000 from the employer," it stated.