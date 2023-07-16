9 children rescued during anti-begging drive

Srinagar: At least nine children were rescued in an anti-begging drive in Srinagar district. .

The drive was launched by the Child Welfare Committee, Srinagar along with police and Child Protection units at different locations in Srinagar district.

According to officials, the drive was conducted at Zero Bridge, Rajbagh, Hyderpora and sanath nagar areas, where they found children in street situations.

According to the officials, non-locals were identified as engaging in begging along with their parents .

Khair ul Nissa , Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee , Srinagar told Greater Kashmir that they have rescued nine children and all have been shifted to”our shelter home at Shalimar.”

" So far, we have rescued 24 children and most of them have been under the process of rehabilitation. We provide them food, shelter, even register them in the schools as well till these children reach 18 years of age," she said.

She said the department has asked the parents of other 12 children to admit their kids in schools. "They have given their undertakings that they won't allow their kids to beg on the streets again," she added.