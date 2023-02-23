9 drug peddlers arrested : Police
Srinagar: Police in a series of actions have arrested nine drug peddlers across Kashmir valley and recovered huge quantity of contraband substances from their possession, a press release said.
It added that in Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Kunzer during patrolling at Lalpora Kunzer, arrested two drug peddlers identified as Shahid Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Gani and Sameer Ahmad Rather son of Gh Mohammad Rather, both residents of Lalpora Kunzer.
During search, 108 grams of charas was recovered from their possession. In another action, a police party of Police Station Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Dewanbagh Baramulla, arrested two drug peddlers identified as Shaib Showkat Mir son of Showkat Ahmad resident of Gousia Colony Azadgunj & Saqib Ibrahim Pir son of Mohd Ibrahim resident of Ladoora Rafiabad. During search, 215 grams of charas was recovered from their possession.
In Anantnag, a police party of Police Station Anantnag at a checkpoint established at Sarnal Bala Anantnag intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK18A-4445 with three persons on board.