9 drug peddlers arrested : Police

Srinagar: Police in a series of actions have arrested nine drug peddlers across Kashmir valley and recovered huge quantity of contraband substances from their possession, a press release said.

It added that in Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Kunzer during patrolling at Lalpora Kunzer, arrested two drug peddlers identified as Shahid Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Gani and Sameer Ahmad Rather son of Gh Mohammad Rather, both residents of Lalpora Kunzer.