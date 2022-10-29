9 injured in Uri accident

Baramulla: Nine persons were injured after a vehicle plunges, in which they were travelling in, fell into a gorge in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday evening.
The injured include four women and two children. The condition of three persons is stated to be critical.
An official said that the mishap occurred when driver of the vehicle bearing number JK05H lost control while negotiating a curve, with the result the vehicle fell down in to Hajipeer Nallah.
Soon after the accident scores of people besides army and officials of Jammu and Kashmir police rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.
“Nine injured persons were shifted to SDH Uri,” said a police official. The Block Medical officer Uri, Dr Muhammad Ramzan said that the condition of some of the injured is critical and have been shifted to GMC Baramulla.
Meanwhile, an official of Government Medical College Baramulla said that they received five injured persons and three of them have been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.