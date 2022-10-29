9 injured in Uri accident

Baramulla: Nine persons were injured after a vehicle plunges, in which they were travelling in, fell into a gorge in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday evening.

The injured include four women and two children. The condition of three persons is stated to be critical.

An official said that the mishap occurred when driver of the vehicle bearing number JK05H lost control while negotiating a curve, with the result the vehicle fell down in to Hajipeer Nallah.