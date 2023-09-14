9 persons arrested in Baramulla for illegal transportation of minerals

Baramulla: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 11 vehicles and arrested 11 persons in Baramulla.

A police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg assisted by SHO PS Tangmarg seized 4 vehicles (tippers) and arrested 4 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Kulhama Tangmarg.

Similarly, a police party seized 5 vehicles (1 tipper, 3 tractors & 1 excavator) and arrested 5 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Khoresherad and Jheel Singhpora Pattan. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective Police Stations and investigations have been initiated.