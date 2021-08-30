9-yr-old Kangan girl injured in dog attack

Kangan: A 9-year-old girl was injured after being attacked by a stray dog in Fraw area of Gund tehsil of Ganderbal district on Monday.

The girl identified as Muneeza Zahoor was attacked by a stray dog near her home.

She was immediately taken to the Primary Health Centre Gund for treatment.

However, the locals said that due to non-availability of anti-rabies injection at the PHC Gund, the injured girl was taken to PHC Kullan where she was provided the anti-rabies injection.