9-yr-old Kangan girl injured in dog attack

Kangan: A 9-year-old girl was injured after being attacked by a stray dog in Fraw area of Gund tehsil of Ganderbal district on Monday.
The girl identified as Muneeza Zahoor was attacked by a stray dog near her home.
She was immediately taken to the Primary Health Centre Gund for treatment.
However, the locals said that due to non-availability of anti-rabies injection at the PHC Gund, the injured girl was taken to PHC Kullan where she was provided the anti-rabies injection.
“Due to non-availability of anti-rabies injection at PHC Gund, we had to take the girl to PHC Kullan. It is unfortunate that the Department of Health hasn’t kept the anti-rabies injection available here,” Ghulam Rasool, a local said.
The locals expressed concern over the rising canine population in several areas of Gund tehsil.
They said that there had been several incidents of dogs attacking and injuring people.
The locals also demanded that anti-rabies injection be kept available at PHC Gund.