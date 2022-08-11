90,000 pilgrims performed Budha Amarnath Yatra

Poonch Mandi: Over 90,000 devotees from Jammu and Kashmir and outside performed the recently concluded Baba Shri Budha Amarnath yatra.

The yatra started on July 29 and ended on August 8.

Most of the devotees who visited the temple were from inside Jammu and Kashmir while thousands of devotees from outside Jammu and Kashmir also visited the temple.

Meanwhile, the Chari Yatra that reached Baba Shri Budha Amarnath temple on Tuesday returned on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.