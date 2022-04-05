97 vehicles handed over under Mumkin scheme

Kulgam: A total of 97 vehicles have been handed over to beneficiaries under Mumkin scheme of Mission Youth in district Kulgam so-far to facilitate the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to establish a sustainable livelihood line in transport sector.
The youth were provided financial assistance for purchase of new commercial small vehicles used for transporting goods (Mini trucks & Pickups) excluding three wheelers.
Under the scheme, 100 percent financial assistance for purchase of small commercial vehicles was provided to the unemployed youth by Mission Youth besides an amount of Rs. 80,000 or 10 percent of the on road price of the vehicle.