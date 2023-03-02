98.3 Mirchi’s Sun Siren Sun campaign concludes in Srinagar

“We have been out on the streets to spread awareness and we have multiple routes in an ambulance and gone live to see whether or not people make way for an ambulance.” she continued.

“We have also seen videos on the internet and heard horror stories from people about ambulances being stuck in traffic jams .The campaign focused on providing solutions. Ensuring that a way is made for ambulance can come from collective effort. When I went out on the street in the ambulance to see the ground reality, I realised on the Airport road that wrong parking was a major issue and even if people wanted to make way, they simply couldn’t.”

“This Mirchi initiative is an appeal to remind people that while making way for the ambulance is a humanitarian thing it is also legally binding”.

“As per 2019 amendment of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 brought in the provision for punishment for obstructing emergency vehicles, under section 194E, causing obstruction to an ambulance is punishable with imprisonment for six months and a fine up to 10 thousand rupees"