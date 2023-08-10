999 Amarnath Yatris leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir

Jammu: The 37th batch of 999 Amarnath Yatris Thursday left Jammu for the twin destinations of Pahalgam and Baltal to reach the Amarnath cave shrine, nestled in south Kashmir Himalayas.

“The batch left early this morning in a convoy of 33 vehicles from Bhagwati Nagar base camp under tight security arrangements. Out of 999 yatris, 422 opted for Baltal route and 577 preferred Pahalgam route,” officials said.

The yatra, which commenced on July 1, would culminate on August 31.

On Wednesday, no batch was allowed to leave from Jammu base camp after a massive landslide blocked the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The highway was cleared for two-way vehicular movement on Thursday morning.