9th volume of Kashmir Journal of Social Sciences released at KU

Srinagar: The 9th volume of Kashmir Journal of Social Sciences was released at the University of Kashmir on Tuesday at an event organised by the office of Dean Social Sciences in collaboration with the varsity's Department of History.

The journal release function was attended by Prof F A Masoodi, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Nisar Ali, former Professor and Dean University of Kashmir, and Prof Rattan Lal Hangloo, former Vice Chancellor, University of Allahabad, among other eminent academics.