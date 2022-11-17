A cluster of villages in Bijbehara remains in the grip of drugs

Bijbehara: Last month, a 20-year-old boy at a village of Waghama in south Kashmir's Bijbehara tehsil died in his sleep. According to the residents, the young man was a drug addict and died due to overdose, although the hospital authorities could not confirm it.

"He was brought dead", said a doctor at Sub District Hospital, Bijbehara.

The deceased boy was a known drug addict and had suffered "blackouts several times due to drugs."

"He used to abuse prescription drugs and take cannabis", said Mohamamd Sikandar Baghat Lumberdar of Waghama village.