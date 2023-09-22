‘A person can’t be denied legitimate right to salary’

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has held that “a person cannot be denied the legitimate right to salary as in absence of the salary he would have to live a life of animal existence, which law does not continence”.
A division bench comprising M S Latif, Member (J), and Anand S Khati, Member (A), here said this while hearing a contempt plea by one Abdul Rashid Malik.
In the contempt petition, which was subject to condonation of delay, Malik was seeking implementation of a judgment passed by the division bench of the tribunal on February 3, 2021.
The main ground urged for condonation of delay was that the respondents (authorities) had assured the applicant that they would release his salary only after the criminal case, which according to his counsel was between the family, was disposed of.
“However, despite that they did not release the salary in his favour as was directed by this tribunal,” he said.
In support of his case, the counsel for the applicant referred to a judgment of the Supreme Court wherein the apex court held that the “primary function of a court is to adjudicate the dispute between the parties and that to advance substantial justice and rules of limitation are not meant to destroy the rights of parties.
The counsel for the applicant submitted that the judgment passed by the Division Bench of the tribunal on
February 3, 2021, was assailed by the respondents (authorities) before the High Court which was ultimately dismissed by the division bench of the High Court vide order dated March 14, 2023. “However, the High Court left it open to the petitioner to file an appropriate motion as warranted under the law before the competent forum,” he said.
He argued that Article 21 of the Constitution of India guarantees the applicant the right to life and liberty.
The Dy AG representing the respondents (authorities) submitted that the petitioner was required to prove sufficient cause for seeking condonation of delay.
The court underscored that in the instant case, the applicant was assured by the respondents that his salary would be released.
“The procedural law is never meant for destruction of substantial right rather liberal approach has to be adopted, particularly when the case has merit,” the tribunal said.
The tribunal directed the authorities to file a compliance report without fail and ordered for listing of the main contempt petition within two weeks.