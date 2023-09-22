‘A person can’t be denied legitimate right to salary’

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has held that “a person cannot be denied the legitimate right to salary as in absence of the salary he would have to live a life of animal existence, which law does not continence”.

A division bench comprising M S Latif, Member (J), and Anand S Khati, Member (A), here said this while hearing a contempt plea by one Abdul Rashid Malik.

In the contempt petition, which was subject to condonation of delay, Malik was seeking implementation of a judgment passed by the division bench of the tribunal on February 3, 2021.

The main ground urged for condonation of delay was that the respondents (authorities) had assured the applicant that they would release his salary only after the criminal case, which according to his counsel was between the family, was disposed of.

“However, despite that they did not release the salary in his favour as was directed by this tribunal,” he said.

In support of his case, the counsel for the applicant referred to a judgment of the Supreme Court wherein the apex court held that the “primary function of a court is to adjudicate the dispute between the parties and that to advance substantial justice and rules of limitation are not meant to destroy the rights of parties.