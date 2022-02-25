A year of peace in Pir Panjal gives respite to civilian population

Rajouri: Silence of guns and peaceful situation with no firing and shelling between the armies of India and Pakistan stepped into its second year on Friday as the ceasefire agreement between the two armies completed one year on February 25.
This lull on the Line of Control (LoC) is giving much-needed respite to the people who otherwise had suffered heavily during the past couple of years due to shelling and firing.
Officials of the security setup said that it was on February 25 last year that a ceasefire agreement was finalised upon by the armies of both India and Pakistan and since then silence was prevailing on the otherwise restive LoC.
The ceasefire agreement was finalised by both armies after the DGMOs from both sides talked over the hotline last year. The officials said that not even a single incident of ceasefire violation had been reported from any sector on the LoC and the agreement of ceasefire remained completely successful in its first year.
They said that both the armies had fully implemented the ceasefire agreement in letter and spirit which catalysed the present situation on the LoC, which was peaceful with no firing and shelling.
The prime beneficiaries of this ceasefire agreement are civilians who are living in villages along the LoC and are terming this agreement a dream for them.
“This can be a life-changing development for the civilian population that is living in villages along the LoC,” said Muhammad Anees, a social activist from LoC in the Doongi area.
He said that the earlier life of the locals was confined around shelling, firing, and loss of life and property but now they were able to live a normal life. “Now we can go for agriculture practices in our fields along the LoC without fear," said Muhammad Ashaq, a farmer from the Tarkundi area of Rajouri.
He said that living a peaceful life without any fear was a dream of every human being but the people living along the LoC were deprived of this life earlier as shelling was shattering these dreams.
Ramesh Chowdhary, a Sarpanch of the Deeing Kalal panchayat located along the LoC in the Nowshera subdivision related peaceful situation on the LoC to development activities and said that the development in the villages along the LoC was gathering pace due to peace.
“In our panchayat, we are executing several developmental works along the LoC localities which were not possible earlier as in constant shelling no contractor or labourer works in a shelling zone," Sarpanch Chowdhary said.
He said that every citizen living along the LoC dreams of such a peaceful situation and was praying that this ceasefire agreement between the armies of India and Pakistan continues for a longer period.
The LoC in Pir Panjal region extends beyond 200 km with six tehsils of Rajouri district including Sunderbani, Beri Pattan, Nowshera, Qila Darhal, Rajouri, and Manjakote and five tehsils of Poonch that include Balakote, Mendhar, Mankote, Poonch, and Mandi and there were over six dozen villages located on the LoC.
The risk the lives of the people living in these villages have could be gauged from the fact that over six dozen such villages were in direct firing range of motor shelling on the LoC.
Furthermore, there are around six villages in the Rajouri district and around one dozen villages in Poonch which are located between the barbed wire fence and forward area of LoC and get badly hit with skirmishes.