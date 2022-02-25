A year of peace in Pir Panjal gives respite to civilian population

They said that both the armies had fully implemented the ceasefire agreement in letter and spirit which catalysed the present situation on the LoC, which was peaceful with no firing and shelling.

The prime beneficiaries of this ceasefire agreement are civilians who are living in villages along the LoC and are terming this agreement a dream for them.

“This can be a life-changing development for the civilian population that is living in villages along the LoC,” said Muhammad Anees, a social activist from LoC in the Doongi area.

He said that the earlier life of the locals was confined around shelling, firing, and loss of life and property but now they were able to live a normal life. “Now we can go for agriculture practices in our fields along the LoC without fear," said Muhammad Ashaq, a farmer from the Tarkundi area of Rajouri.

He said that living a peaceful life without any fear was a dream of every human being but the people living along the LoC were deprived of this life earlier as shelling was shattering these dreams.