AAP leader meets Advisor Batnaghar

Srinagar: Aam Adami Party's( AAP) Senior leader Engineer Nazir Ahmad Yatoo met Advisor to Governor RR Batnaghar and requested him to address several developmental issues of Chararsharief and Chadoora especially those related to Class 4th employees & Charar-i-Sharief Shrine.

After meeting, Yatoo was talking to media outside Secretariat & said that during the meeting with Advisor Bhatnagar he took up issues related to Famous Shrine of Charar-i-Sharief , which according to him are unsafe & cracks are developing in the shrine , Yatoo want to immediate repairment of the Shrine.