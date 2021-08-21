Abandoned school buildings get ownership, distributed to different Government departments

After the rationalisation process, these buildings had become ghost houses, many of which were later turned by miscreants into hubs for illegal activities.

The School Education Department had started the exercise to collect the details of the abandoned school buildings.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary School Education Department Bishwajit Kumar Singh said that the buildings had been distributed to different government departments as per their requirement to put these strictures to use.

“The buildings have been handed over to the Revenue department, Rural Development Department, and Social Welfare Department to run Anganwari centres and Mission Youth Department to establish youth clubs in these buildings,” Singh said. “There was no fun to keep these 1250 ghost buildings lying unattended so we distributed them to different government departments.”

These abandoned school buildings which were left empty after rationalisation of schools still exist as separate schools on UDISE.

On the basis of this, the School Education Department still gets maintenance grants for these buildings from the Union Ministry of Education.

“Yes, these buildings still exist on UDISE but we cannot keep them abandoned for that reason. They have not been in use for the last six years and have turned into ghost houses,” Singh said.

He said that the department would not receive the maintenance grants for these buildings now but the grants for students would continue to flow.