ABDP, APDP for year 2022-23 | Srinagar emerges as Top Performing District in J&K

Srinagar: Continuing its endeavour on the developmental front, the Srinagar District has been Ranked as Top Performing District under Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme(APDP) and Aspirational Block Development Programme(ABDP) for the year 2022-23.

The District has also scored First Rank under District Good Governance Index(DGGI)3.0 among all the 10 Districts of the Kashmir Division.

Under Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme(APDP), the (4)four Panchayats of Srinagar District including Fakir Gujree-B, Panzinara-A, Khonmoh-C and Soiteng Panchayat were declared Top Most Performing Panchayats by achieving aggregate score of 84.04, 84.31, 82.52 and 83.90 points respectively across the J&K.