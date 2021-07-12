Abid Rasheed reviews progress of JalJeevan Mission in Kashmir division

Srinagar: Mission Director, JalJeevan Mission (JJM), Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah today chaired a meeting of officers of Jal Shakti Department to review the progress with respect to the piped drinking water to every rural household under JJM Scheme.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Department Kashmir, Superintending Engineers of all the districts of Kashmir division, all PHE Executive Engineers and other concerned.

The Mission Director held a detailed review of district and division-wise implementation of JalJeevan Mission and status of other works being executed by Jal Shakti Department (PHE) Kashmir under JJM Scheme.