Absconder arrested after 10 years on return from Saudi Arabia

Jammu: Police today claimed to have arrested an absconding person in Akhnoor who was evading his arrest since 2013.

Police said that Tariq Hussain Mughal, resident of village Gursai Tehsil Mendhar of district Rajouri, was evading arrest for the last 10 years.

“The accused was wanted in case FIR Number 149 of 2009 under section 279, 337 and 338 of RPC. After commission of crime, the accused left the country and went to Saudi Arabia and recently, he returned to India,” said the SHO Akhnoor, Inspector Hilal Azhar.