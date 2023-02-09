Absconder arrested in Awantipora after 20 years

Awantipora: Police in Awantipora have arrested an absconder who was evading his arrest from the last 20 years.

Police received a non-bailable warrant from the Court of Principal Session Judge Pulwama against an accused namely Manzoor Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Mohd Bhat resident of Reshipora who was evading his arrest from last 20 years, involved in case FIR No. 96/1997 of Police Station Awantipora.