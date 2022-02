Rajouri: Police in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district arrested an absconder on Sunday.

Police said it raided Shahdara Shrief village and arrested an absconder Waseem Ahmad of Shahdara Shrief.

It said that the accused was wanted under FIR No 166/2014 under Section 452/323 RPC.

He was absconding since 2014 and was evading arrest with a general warrant of arrest under Section 512 CrPC was against him by JMIC Thanamandi.