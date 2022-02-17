‘Absconder arrested in Rajouri’

Rajouri: An absconder wanted in a case registered at Police Station Rajouri was arrested on Thursday,
A Police spokesman in a statement issued here said that the arrested person was identified as Muhammad Razaq of NamblanChitti, Bakri.
He said that the accused was wanted in a case under FIR No 337/2013 under Section 341, 325, 336, 147, and 323 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and was absconding since 2013 whereas a general warrant of arrest under Section 512 CrPC was issued against him by District Judicial Mobile Magistrate Rajouri.
The accused has been produced in the court of law for further course of action.