ACB arrests ARTO Kupwara, MV Inspectors, broker for corrupt practices

The statement said that during a surprise check, the accused Sheikh was found actively involved in conducting the driving tests with the officials of ARTO, Kupwara.

It said that the search of his personal car (JK01R-4373) on spot at the site of driving test led to recovery of 138 original driving licenses besides various other incriminating material like provisional appointment slips for driving tests, application reference slips, application for addition of new class of vehicle, journey sheets of vehicles, transport plans, and learners licenses.

The statement said that a case FIR No 09/2021 was registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla under Section 7(c) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code against the members of Driving Testing Trial Board Kupwara and a private agent (broker).

It said that during investigation, the ACB conducted searches of the residential premises of ARTO Kupwara Mukhtar Ahmad Sofi at Nowshera Boniyar Baramulla and residential premises of broker Sheikh at Vilgam Kupwara on 1 September 2021.

The statement said that during searches, cash of Rs 15,03,000 was recovered from the house of the broker and Rs 1,35,500 was recovered from the house of the ARTO besides incriminating material.

It said that the investigation revealed that there was a complete nexus among the accused officers of the Transport department and the brokers to fleece the people.