ACB arrests ARTO Kupwara, MV Inspectors, broker for corrupt practices

Srinagar: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the Assistant Regional Transport Office (ARTO) Kupwara, Motor Vehicle Inspectors and a broker for corrupt practices.
A statement of ACB issued here said that it conducted a surprise check into the allegation that ARTO Kupwara had illegally planted a person Bilal Ahmad Sheikh of Vilgam Kupwara to run all the affairs of his office like driving test, replacement of driving license, fitness license, learning license, audit approval, registration and print card for minting money by illegal means.
It said that the surprise check was conducted at the site of the driving test (Nagri Kupwara) on 25 August 2021 in association with Executive Magistrate 1st Class Handwara.
The statement said that during a surprise check, the accused Sheikh was found actively involved in conducting the driving tests with the officials of ARTO, Kupwara.
It said that the search of his personal car (JK01R-4373) on spot at the site of driving test led to recovery of 138 original driving licenses besides various other incriminating material like provisional appointment slips for driving tests, application reference slips, application for addition of new class of vehicle, journey sheets of vehicles, transport plans, and learners licenses.
The statement said that a case FIR No 09/2021 was registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla under Section 7(c) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code against the members of Driving Testing Trial Board Kupwara and a private agent (broker).
It said that during investigation, the ACB conducted searches of the residential premises of ARTO Kupwara Mukhtar Ahmad Sofi at Nowshera Boniyar Baramulla and residential premises of broker Sheikh at Vilgam Kupwara on 1 September 2021.
The statement said that during searches, cash of Rs 15,03,000 was recovered from the house of the broker and Rs 1,35,500 was recovered from the house of the ARTO besides incriminating material.
It said that the investigation revealed that there was a complete nexus among the accused officers of the Transport department and the brokers to fleece the people.
The statement said that to break this unholy nexus, accused ARTO Kupwara Sofi, Motor Vehicle Inspectors Khursheed Ahmad Kanna, Abdul Hamid Bhat and broker Sheikh were arrested by ACB Baramulla for custodial interrogation.