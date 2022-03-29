ACB arrests auditor for accepting bribe

Srinagar: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped and arrested Syed Mujeeb Indrabi, Auditor (Accounts Assistant), Sadar Treasury, Srinagar for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 2500.
According to a press note, Rs 1,16,125 cash and a cheque of Rs 7,000 were also recovered during his personal search.
Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint wherein the complainant alleged that an Auditor (Accounts Assistant) of Sadar Treasury Srinagar, Syed Mujeeb Indrabi was demanding Rs 2500 as bribe for release of pending payment of a bill amounting Rs 2,50,000 due to the complainant in respect of completion of a work of Ziyarat Shareef at Letapora, Pulwama, allotted by Tourism Department Kashmir.