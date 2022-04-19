ACB arrests clerk

Srinagar: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped and arrested Liyaqat Raheem Poswal, clerk in the office of Naib Tehsildar, Tangmarg Aharbal, Kulgam, for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 7,000 for issuance of Schedule Tribe Certificate.

According to a press note, ACB received a complaint alleging that Liyaqat Raheem Poswal of Tangmarg, Aharbal, appointed as Class-IV employee and working as Clerk in the office of Naib Tehsildar, Tangmarg Aharbal, Kulgam, is demanding Rs 7,000 from the complainant for issuance of Schedule Tribe Certificate.

The complainant had already paid Rs 3500 to the accused. The accused clerk was demanding remaining money of Rs 3,500 from him. On this the complainant approached ACB for taking necessary legal action.