ACB arrests clerk
Srinagar: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped and arrested Liyaqat Raheem Poswal, clerk in the office of Naib Tehsildar, Tangmarg Aharbal, Kulgam, for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 7,000 for issuance of Schedule Tribe Certificate.
According to a press note, ACB received a complaint alleging that Liyaqat Raheem Poswal of Tangmarg, Aharbal, appointed as Class-IV employee and working as Clerk in the office of Naib Tehsildar, Tangmarg Aharbal, Kulgam, is demanding Rs 7,000 from the complainant for issuance of Schedule Tribe Certificate.
The complainant had already paid Rs 3500 to the accused. The accused clerk was demanding remaining money of Rs 3,500 from him. On this the complainant approached ACB for taking necessary legal action.
“ During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team caught red handed Liyaqat, while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 3,500/- from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses,” the press note said.