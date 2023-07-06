ACB arrests clerk while accepting bribe in Bandipora

Srinagar: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a clerk in the office of Executive Engineer R&B Bandipora for accepting a bribe of Rs 29000.
The ACB spokesman said they received a complaint against Ghulam Nabi Wani, a clerk in the office of Executive Engineer R&B Bandipora wherein the complainant alleged that the concerned official was demanding a bribe of Rs 29000 from him for helping him in securing contractor card.
"The complainant alleged that he is from a very poor family and presently unemployed despite being post graduate and that in order to earn livelihood for his family, he decided to get a contractor card for himself," the spokesman said.
The complainant has further stated that he was already working as a partner with a contractor friend and was very aware of working as a contractor.
"He went to the office of the executive engineer R&B Bandipora. He met the clerk Ghulam Nabi Wani and requested that he wants to get a contractor card," the spokesman said.
"He asked him for help in securing the same and also wanted to know about formalities to be completed. The concerned clerk assured him in getting the experience certificate also from AEE duly attested by the Executive Engineer Bandipora as required under rules," the spokesman said.
The ACB spokesman said the complainant was asked to handover the relevant documents including marks cards of 10th and 12th class, graduation, Pan card, Aadhar card, four photographs, bank statement and unemployment certificate.
"The complainant handed over all the documents and was further asked to prepare an affidavit along with an e-stamp fee as well. The complainant followed the procedure," the spokesman said.