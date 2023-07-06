ACB arrests clerk while accepting bribe in Bandipora

Srinagar: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a clerk in the office of Executive Engineer R&B Bandipora for accepting a bribe of Rs 29000.

The ACB spokesman said they received a complaint against Ghulam Nabi Wani, a clerk in the office of Executive Engineer R&B Bandipora wherein the complainant alleged that the concerned official was demanding a bribe of Rs 29000 from him for helping him in securing contractor card.

"The complainant alleged that he is from a very poor family and presently unemployed despite being post graduate and that in order to earn livelihood for his family, he decided to get a contractor card for himself," the spokesman said.

The complainant has further stated that he was already working as a partner with a contractor friend and was very aware of working as a contractor.

"He went to the office of the executive engineer R&B Bandipora. He met the clerk Ghulam Nabi Wani and requested that he wants to get a contractor card," the spokesman said.