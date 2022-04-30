ACB arrests Executive Engineer for accepting bribe

“The complainants alleged that he is contractor by profession, and had done the work under MGNAREGA scheme but the said Engineer is demanding bribe for processing the file for release of payment at the rate of three percent for the MGNAREGA bills costing Rs 1.49 lakhs and demanding 1.5 percent share of Rs 4.25 lakhs approximately for already executed and released capex works bills in block Achabal,”the press note said.

It added that upon receiving the instant complaint, prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out. Consequently, case FIR No. 08/2022 was registered in PS ACB Anantnag and investigation taken-up.

“During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team caught red handed Farooq Ahmad Rather, Executive Engineer, Pahalagam Development Authority while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses,” the press note said.