ACB arrests Municipal Committee Pahalgam President for accepting bribe

Srinagar: The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) Thursday arrested the Municipal Committee Pahalgam President Owais Ahmad for demanding and accepting Rs 80,000 as bribe for the release of payments for supply of garbage vehicles.

A statement of ACB issued here said that it received a complaint alleging that the Municipal Committee Pahalgam President was demanding illegal gratification of Rs 80,000 for the release of payment due to him for supply of garbage vehicles (two hopper tipper dumpers).