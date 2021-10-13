ACB arrests Panchayat Secretary while accepting bribe

"The said complainant, who is Sarpanch, was told by the accused to collect rupees 5000 per file as his commission and bribe for the release of the payment from the beneficiaries." ACB statement reads.

ACB statement reads that Based upon the facts disclosed in the complaint which prima facie constituted an offence under section 7 of the PC Act 1988 (as amended in 2018), a verification was got conducted and it is found that there are ten beneficiaries whose payments was blocked by the said accused for the want of bribe money at the tune of rupees 5000 per file which amounts to Rs. 50,000 in total.

Accordingly, an FIR No. 09/2021 was registered in PS Central ACB, J&K on 12th of October against the accused person and consequently a trap team was constituted whereupon the accused person was caught red handed on the spot while accepting the bribe of rupees 50,000 and accordingly was placed under arrest in the case. " Searches are being conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused." ACB said adding that further investigation in the case is under progress.