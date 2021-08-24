ACB arrests policeman for accepting bribe

“However, the investigating officer of the case Head Constable Muhammad Yousuf of Police Station Qazigund was demanding Rs 10,000 from him for providing a favourable report to be submitted before the court. The complainant requested the accused policeman to negotiate the deal for Rs 5000 which was demanded to be paid at the police station,” the ACB statement said.

It said that the complainant approached the ACB with a written complaint and on the basis of the complaint, a case FIR No 06 of 2021 under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered at Police Station ACB, Anantnag and investigation was taken up.

The ACB statement said that a trap team was constituted and that it laid a successful trap and during the process caught the accused policeman Muhammad Yousuf while accepting the bribe money of Rs 5000 from the complainant at Police Station Qazigund, Anantnag.

It said that the amount of bribe was also recovered on the spot while the policeman was arrested and taken in custody.