ACB arrests RDD JE for accepting bribe

The statement said that when the complainant approached the BDO with a request to release his payments, the BDO asked him to meet the concerned GRS and JE first then he would release the payment of the said works.

It said that on meeting the GRS Mansoor Ahmed, the complainant was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 12,000 for each work so that his payment could be released whereas the JE Arshad Amin demanded Rs 17,000 as bribe from the complainant to process his case.

The statement said that it was stated in the complaint that the complainant had already paid Rs 10,000 to the GRS as demanded by him but the GRS still refused to perform the work of complainant until he was paid in full.

It said that based on the facts disclosed in the complaint which prima facie constituted an offence under section 7 of the PC Act 1988 r/w Section 120-B IPC, FIR No 06/2021 was registered at Police Station Central ACB, J&K on 26 July 2021 against the accused persons BDO Changa, Asif Ahmad Chandel, Mansoor Ahmad Gram Rozgar Sewak (GRS), Block Changa and JE Arshad Amin.

The statement said that a trap team was constituted whereupon the accused JE Arshad Amin was caught red handed while accepting the bribe of Rs. 17,000.

It said that he has been arrested in the case while the Gram Rozgar Sewak is absconding and all efforts are being made for his sustained investigation.