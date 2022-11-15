ACB arrests Sarpanch in Baramulla for accepting bribe

“Since the contents of the complaint disclose the demand of bribe by an alleged accused public servant, which required prompt action by this investigating agency accordingly immediately after receipt of the said complaint Case FIR No. 17/2022 was registered at P/S ACB South Kashmir and investigations started,” the statement added.

The ACB said that after registration of case a trap team was constituted which caught red handed the accused namely Gulam Mohammad Dar for demanding and accepting bribe and he was arrested on spot after completing necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation is going on, the ACB said.