ACB arrests Sarpanch in Baramulla for accepting bribe

Srinagar: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a Sarpanch in Baramulla for accepting the bribe.
The ACB said that it received a complainant against Gulam Mohammad Dar of Panzgam, Awantipora, Pulwama, Sarpanch, Halqa Panzgam, Awantipora, for demanding bribe of Rs 5,000 for passing and signing of Labour Muster Roll of labours engaged under “MGNREGA” scheme by the concerned contractor (complainant).
“Since the contents of the complaint disclose the demand of bribe by an alleged accused public servant, which required prompt action by this investigating agency accordingly immediately after receipt of the said complaint Case FIR No. 17/2022 was registered at P/S ACB South Kashmir and investigations started,” the statement added.
The ACB said that after registration of case a trap team was constituted which caught red handed the accused namely Gulam Mohammad Dar for demanding and accepting bribe and he was arrested on spot after completing necessary legal formalities.
Further investigation is going on, the ACB said.