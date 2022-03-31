ACB arrests sarpanch’s husband

Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint wherein it has been alleged that Hassan Jan, Sarpanch Halqa Anderwan, Kangan, Ganderbal is demanding Rs 9,000 as bribe for release of payment under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana which the complainant does not want to pay.

However, before paying the bribe amount to the accused, the complainant approached Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servant under law.