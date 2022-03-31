ACB arrests sarpanch’s husband

Srinagar: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped Hassan Jan, Sarpanch Halqa Anderwan, Kangan, Ganderbal and her accomplice husband Liyakat Ali while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 9,000 for release of payment under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, a press note said.
Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint wherein it has been alleged that Hassan Jan, Sarpanch Halqa Anderwan, Kangan, Ganderbal is demanding Rs 9,000 as bribe for release of payment under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana which the complainant does not want to pay.
However, before paying the bribe amount to the accused, the complainant approached Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servant under law.
During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed accomplice of Sarpanch, her husband Liyaqat Ali while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 9000 from the complainant.
He was arrested by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses.