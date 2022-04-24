ACB arrests technician for accepting bribe

Srinagar: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has trapped and arrested Vinood Kumar Fotedar, Technician-2nd in the office of Assistant Executive Engineer, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Anantnag for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 25,000 for processing Power agreement case.

Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging that Vinod Kumar is demanding bribe of Rs25,000 for processing Power agreement case of complainant.

The complainant alleged that he is an owner of Poultry farm and he has to make Power consumption agreement for which he had applied and concerned had visited the spot also and demanded Rs 25,000 as bribe.