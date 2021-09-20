ACB arrests UEED officer for accepting bribe

The statement said that while approaching the UEED office for the NOC, Works Supervisor Bashir Ahmad demanded Rs 7000 for issuing the NOC in favour of the complainant.

It said that on receipt of the complaint, a case FIR No 27 of 2021 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered at Police Station ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up. The statement said that during the course of investigation, a trap team that was constituted laid a successful trap and caught Dar red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 7000 from the complainant.

It said that the bribe amount was recovered from the spot and Dar was arrested and taken into custody by the ACB. The statement said that after the arrest, searches were also conducted in the premises of the residence of the accused.