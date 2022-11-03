ACB holds anti-corruption programmes

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau is observing Vigilance Awareness week and conducted various vigilance awareness programmes across the UT of J&K in this connection.
ACB Rajouri held a seminar in the Conference Hall of Govt. Degree College Mendhar in presence of the officers/officials of other departments of Division Mendhar along with representatives of PRIs.
During the course of seminar, the team of ACB also interacted with the participants including students and faculty members of the Degree College Mendhar, representatives of PRIs and general public gathered and also briefed them for lodging the complaints against such activities whenever they observe.
SandeepWazir, AIG Administration of ACB Hqrs in an exclusive program on Vigilance Awareness discussed various issues and spread awareness to promote good governance amongst employees.
A team of ACB Doda today visited University campus, Bhaderwah, and organised a Vigilance Awareness Programme cum seminar in the University Campus. The programme was attended by the Assistant Registrar cum Liaisoning Officer, Arif Khateeb of University Campus Bhaderwah, along with staff members and students. The ACB team sensitized the faculty, other staff and students about the functioning of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The pamphlets pertaining to the subject matter were also distributed among the participants. The participants especially the Assistant Registrar, Staff & Students of University Campus Bhaderwah appreciated the efforts of ACB in organizing such an event which will help in achieving the goal of Corruption from society.
Similar functions were also organised at other places.