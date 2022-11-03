ACB holds anti-corruption programmes

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau is observing Vigilance Awareness week and conducted various vigilance awareness programmes across the UT of J&K in this connection.

ACB Rajouri held a seminar in the Conference Hall of Govt. Degree College Mendhar in presence of the officers/officials of other departments of Division Mendhar along with representatives of PRIs.

During the course of seminar, the team of ACB also interacted with the participants including students and faculty members of the Degree College Mendhar, representatives of PRIs and general public gathered and also briefed them for lodging the complaints against such activities whenever they observe.