ACB produces charge sheet against former Executive Engineer R&B

Srinagar: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has produced a charge sheet against a former Executive Engineer R&B Division Kupwara and five others for purchasing pipes on exorbitant rates.

In a statement the Bureau said “Anti Corruption Bureau produced charge sheet before Anti Corruption Court Baramulla against 1) Mohammad ShafiBhat (then Executive Engineer R&B Division Kupwara), 2) Abdul GaniBhat (then Head Draftsman, R&B, Division Kupwara, 3) Gh. Rasool Dar (then Storekeeper R&B Division Kupwara, 4) Mohammad ShafiQazi (then AAO R&B Division Kupwara, 5) Lateef Ahmad Ganie ( Proprietor Lateef& Co.) and 6) Sajad Ahmad Rather (Proprietor S.I Traders).”

Investigation conducted by Vigilance Organisation (now Anti Corruption Bureau) in case FIR No.13/2011 has proved that accused “Executive Engineer R&B Division Kupwara and his associate accused officials of R&B Division Kupwara have purchased Mild Steel Pipes and Galvanized Iron Pipes on highly exorbitant rates and thereby caused a loss of Rs. 4,61,000/- in the purchase of MS Pipes and Rs. 69,630/- in the purchase of GI Pipes to the State Exchequer.”