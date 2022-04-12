ACB produces chargesheet

Before paying the said amount to the accused, the complainant brought written complaint along with Rs 3,000 thereby requesting for taking legal action against the accused public servant under law.

The trap team of ACB laid a successful trap in which accused was caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe amounting Rs 3,000 from the complainant and investigation of the case was taken up.

On the strength of facts and circumstances together with cogent evidence brought on record, the investigation has established commission of offence u/s 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 as proved against the accused public servant.