ACB produces chargesheet against former Patwari for accepting bribe

Jammu: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu on Tuesday presented the chargesheet before Additional Sessions Judge Anti-Corruption Kathua against the former Patwari Halqa Bhaddu, Billawar of Kathua district in a trap case.

According to the ACB spokesperson, the chargesheet was presented in case FIR No. 01/2020 Police Station ACB-Jammu U/S 7 (a) P C Act (amendment 2018) r/w PC Act 1988 against Romesh Chander former Patwari Halqa Bhaddu.

“The case FIR was registered on the written complaint lodged by Hukam Chand, son of Mallu Ram resident of Beral, at present Bhaddu tehsil Billawar district Kathua. As per the complainant, in the year 1998 his father had purchased 4 marlas of land from Subhash Chander son of Chandu resident of Barel in Khasra No. 2244/1694. About 10 years ago his father died, following it he along with Subhash Chander approached Romesh Chander Patwari Halqa Bhaddu for issuance of ‘Fard Intikhab’ who directed him to file an application and get it marked to him from Tehsildar Billawar,” ACB spokesperson said.

Accordingly he moved an application and got it marked to the Patwari who told him to come to his office on January 16, 2020.

“On January 16, 2020 he went to the Patwari concerned who demanded Rs. 10,000 as bribe for issuance of ‘Fard Intikhab.’ The complainant did not want to pay the bribe as such he lodged the instant complaint against the Patwari and requested for legal action against him. Accordingly, on receipt of the instant complaint, a pre-trap verification was conducted which confirmed that the Patwari concerned had indeed demanded and agreed to accept the bribe of Rs. 10,000 for issuance of ‘Fard Intikhab.’ On the basis of this complaint and pre-verification report, case FIR No. 01/2020 U/S 7 of PC Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) was registered at Police Station ACB-Jammu,” the spokesperson said.