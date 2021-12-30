ACB produces chargesheet against policeman on corruption charges

It said that an instant case was registered based on an inquiry report forwarded by Additional Director General of Police Security Headquarters, J&K into the complaint of Abdul Majid of Mendhar regarding demand and acceptance of bribe amount by Gafoor. The statement said that the examination of the inquiry report of Security Headquarters J&K revealed that Gafoor during his posting in J&K Armed Police demanded and accepted an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant with the assurance to get his close relatives adjusted in the Police Department.

It said that despite paying the bribe amount, neither his close relatives were adjusted nor the amount returned to him.