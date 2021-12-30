ACB produces chargesheet against policeman on corruption charges

Jammu: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thursday produced a chargesheet against a policeman on corruption charges.
A statement of ACB issued here said that it produced a chargesheet in case FIR No 38/2018 under Section 5(1) (d), 4-A read with Section 5 (2) of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt 2006 (as amended in 2014) of Police Station Vigilance Organisation Jammu (now ACB Jammu) against Abdul Gafoor of Mendhar Poonch then posted as Follower No F-22/4th Security Bn, PID No APR-055730 (now posted in IRP-18th Bn Gulshan Ground Jammu), in the court of Ld Special Judge Anti-Corruption Rajouri on December 29, 2021.
It said that an instant case was registered based on an inquiry report forwarded by Additional Director General of Police Security Headquarters, J&K into the complaint of Abdul Majid of Mendhar regarding demand and acceptance of bribe amount by Gafoor. The statement said that the examination of the inquiry report of Security Headquarters J&K revealed that Gafoor during his posting in J&K Armed Police demanded and accepted an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant with the assurance to get his close relatives adjusted in the Police Department.
It said that despite paying the bribe amount, neither his close relatives were adjusted nor the amount returned to him.
The statement said that after registration of the formal case against the alleged accused, the investigation was conducted and statements of witnesses were recorded under Section 161 CrPC.
It said that during the investigation, it came to fore that Gafoor being a member of the Police Department and by taking the advantage of his good relations with superior officers misused his official position and with dishonest intention demanded and accepted the bribe amount from the complainant for providing government job of his close relatives which was a serious violation of the Police rules and norms.