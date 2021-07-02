ACB questions appointments of some CVOs, DVOs

Jammu: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has put a serious question mark on the appointment of some of the Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) and Departmental Vigilance Officers (DVOs) who have been facing vigilance cases and suggested the Government to get vigilance clearance before their appointment.
Therefore, the General Administration Department (Vigilance) Civil Secretariat, Srinagar has sought vigilance clearance of the CVOs/DVOs.
“The ACB has brought into notice of the Government that some of the CVOs/DVOs appointed by different departments are having vigilance cases registered against them, which is not a healthy practice,” as per the O.M issued by the General Administration Department’s Vigilance wing, Civil Secretariat, Srinagar. The ACB has further requested that vigilance clearance in respect of the officers which should be obtained by the administrative departments prior to their appointments as CVOs/DVOs.
“On the consideration of the matter in GAD, it has been observed that the instructions of CVOs/DVOs, which has been given a mandate of dealing the vigilance matters in respective departments in a fair and transparent manner should be fair enough and the officers so appointed should also be not involved in any vigilance case, which would have a negative impact on the functioning of the institutions and also impede the trust on these instructions and as such, the CVO/DVOs need to be clear from vigilance angle,” the GAD Vigilance has states.
Accordingly, it has been decided that the vigilance clearance of the officers shall be obtained by the concerned administrative departments, from the GAD, prior to their appointment as CVOs/DVOs. “All the administrative departments have been directed to strictly adhere to the directions,” the direction reads.
It further states that: “In order to make the institution of CVOs/DVOs more effective, instructions have been issued from time to time for appointment of CVOs and DVOs in the departments who shall function in close coordination with Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and are also required to take immediate cognizance of cases alleging misuse of authority or indulging in acts of omissions and commissions by the Government servant either through ACB or other.”