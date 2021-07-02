ACB questions appointments of some CVOs, DVOs

Jammu: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has put a serious question mark on the appointment of some of the Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) and Departmental Vigilance Officers (DVOs) who have been facing vigilance cases and suggested the Government to get vigilance clearance before their appointment.

Therefore, the General Administration Department (Vigilance) Civil Secretariat, Srinagar has sought vigilance clearance of the CVOs/DVOs.

“The ACB has brought into notice of the Government that some of the CVOs/DVOs appointed by different departments are having vigilance cases registered against them, which is not a healthy practice,” as per the O.M issued by the General Administration Department’s Vigilance wing, Civil Secretariat, Srinagar. The ACB has further requested that vigilance clearance in respect of the officers which should be obtained by the administrative departments prior to their appointments as CVOs/DVOs.