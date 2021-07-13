ACB registers case against BRO, construction company for substandard work

Srinagar: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Tuesday registered an FIR against the gross violations committed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and a Srinagar-based construction company for substandard work.
A statement of the ACB issued here said that the case was registered against the BRO's Project Beacon authorities in the execution of work of providing, laying and consolidation of readymade bituminous for 50 mm macadam thick layer and bituminous concrete of 40 mm thick layer for resurfacing works between 25 km to 78 km (net length of 16.82 km) on Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri road in 53 RCC Sector under 760 BRTF, Project Beacon in J&K allotted vide work order No 1 dated 3 August 2020 to Mirza Infrastructure Builders Nowgam Srinagar.
It said that the registration of the instant case was the outcome of Joint Surprise Check (JSC) which was conducted by the ACB into the allegations of laying substandard macadam on the national highway in Pattan town and Baramulla town (from Kitchama to Baramulla) by Project Beacon authorities.
The statement said that during the JSC, it was found that the macadam work executed at various locations had been completely damaged besides there was shortfall in thickness of macadam laid on the road during physical inspection as the thickness of macadam does not correlate with the ones shown executed by the concerned agency in their records.
It said that the quality of macadam laid on the said road was also not upto the mark and substandard material had been used for macadamisation.
The statement said that a tentative loss of around Rs 72.95 lakh on account of shortfall of macadam quantity had been found during checking.
It said that the omissions and commissions on the part of concerned officers and officials of 53 Road Construction Coy (GREF) Uri and proprietor of Mirza Infrastructure Builders Nowgam, Srinagar constituted offences punishable under Sections 7, 13(1) (a) r/w section 13(2) of Prevention Corruption Act 1988.
The statement said that FIR No 07/2021 was registered at Police Station ACB, Baramulla.