ACB registers case against BRO, construction company for substandard work

Srinagar: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Tuesday registered an FIR against the gross violations committed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and a Srinagar-based construction company for substandard work.

A statement of the ACB issued here said that the case was registered against the BRO's Project Beacon authorities in the execution of work of providing, laying and consolidation of readymade bituminous for 50 mm macadam thick layer and bituminous concrete of 40 mm thick layer for resurfacing works between 25 km to 78 km (net length of 16.82 km) on Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri road in 53 RCC Sector under 760 BRTF, Project Beacon in J&K allotted vide work order No 1 dated 3 August 2020 to Mirza Infrastructure Builders Nowgam Srinagar.

It said that the registration of the instant case was the outcome of Joint Surprise Check (JSC) which was conducted by the ACB into the allegations of laying substandard macadam on the national highway in Pattan town and Baramulla town (from Kitchama to Baramulla) by Project Beacon authorities.