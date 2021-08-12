ACB registers disproportionate assets case

The verification had revealed that suspect is in possession of assets which includes immovable properties in Ganderbal and movable properties in the shape of luxurious vehicle. The accused public servant has also indulged in business like Tourism/Hospitality and Jewellery shop with turnover of over crores. The values of assets as well as expenditures incurred are found disproportionate to the income earned by him.”

During the course of search, some incriminating evidences were found and seized. Further investigation of the case is going on, ACB said.