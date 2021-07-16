ACB registers FIR against varsity engineers, M/S Granco Industries

Srinagar: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered FIR in Police Station ACB Srinagar against the officers/ officials of Central University of Kashmir for malpractices in the execution of works at Central University of Kashmir, Ganderbal.

In a statement the ACB said, “the instant case was registered on the basis of a verification conducted which revealed that e-tender having NIT No. ET/01 of 2017-CUKMR/CD/F/N0.44/16/31 dated 09.06.2017 was floated by Central University of Kashmir authorities for construction of Academic Block adjacent to site office at Central University of Kashmir Campus Tulmulla, Ganderbal with an advertising cost of Rs. 4,40,41,780.00. The work was allotted to M/S Granco Industries Ltd as being L-1. The item of work of RCC bored piling forming part of foundation for executed building work under the title, "Construction of Mini Academic Block" through above said NIT was shown as 600 mm diameter, while as per spot inspection conducted by ACB in association with concerned experts, the same has been found 450mm in gross contravention / violation to NIT. The specification was found altered/ changed under the garb of a corrigendum which was neither issued nor published in the official website.”