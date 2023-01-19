Accommodation crunch a persistent problem in govt schools

Srinagar: The lack of accommodation for school going children in government schools across J&K has become a persistent problem as students of more than two classes continue to share one classroom in these schools. The scenario is taking a heavy toll on the quality education of the students who are deprived of proper classrooms in the schools.

The students of more than two to three classes, particularly in the primary section, are crammed in one room at a time when the School Education Department (SED) has surrendered around 660 school buildings to the other government departments.

These school buildings, as per the department, were surplus and remained unutilised for several years.