Accused awarded rigorous imprisonment in theft case

The naka party had it towards the place of occurrence and in the mean time spotted that vehicle near Khargala with three person were present there including driver Vikas Mehra.

The vehicle was checked by the police team and 12 batteries were found in it and this three people could not give any satisfactory reply about these batteries after which these accused person were arrested and offenses under sections 457, 380 RPC were registered.

Officials further said that the chart sheet of this case under section 457, 380 and 201 RPC was file before the court on 28th of September 2016.

They informed that during the trial Hon'ble Ld. Munsiff JMIC Kalakote has found sufficient evidences in connection with the accused and crime and after hearing Senior Prosecuting Officer Tanveer Anjum Khatana for the state whereas counsel from the accused person and Munsif JMIC Kalakote convicted the accused.