Accused in hit-and-run case arrested

Police
Srinagar: Police on Saturday arrested a youth in a hit-and-run case in which an aged person was hit and critically injured by a scooterist.

“The accused Sahil Nayaz Kuchay of Baghat was arrested in a hit-and-run case wherein an elderly person was hit by a scooty which fled from the spot. The elderly person is battling for life in Al-Shifa Hospital. FIR No 109/22 under Sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sadder Police Station. The scooty was also seized,” Police tweeted.

