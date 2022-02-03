Acid Attack | Hakeem Yaseen demands job for victim

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Thursday condemned the attack on the Srinagar girl and demanded strict action against the culprits involved in the gruesome crime.

A statement of PDF issued here quoted Yaseen as saying that it was unfortunate that such incidents were taking place in our society. “Our party stands with the family. The accused should be given severe punishment so that there will be no such incidents in the future,” he said.