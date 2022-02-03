Acid Attack | Hakeem Yaseen demands job for victim

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Thursday condemned the attack on the Srinagar girl and demanded strict action against the culprits involved in the gruesome crime.
A statement of PDF issued here quoted Yaseen as saying that it was unfortunate that such incidents were taking place in our society. “Our party stands with the family. The accused should be given severe punishment so that there will be no such incidents in the future,” he said.
“The incident has shocked the entire Kashmir. Police and other law enforcement agencies should ensure strict punishment against the accused. Such things are unacceptable in any religion across the world.”
Yaseen urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration to provide free medical treatment to the victim.
“Words would fail to describe the situation that the victim must have suffered emotionally as well as physically,” he said.
Yaseen also demanded that government should provide a job to the victim so that she would not suffer in future. “Arresting the accused within 24 hours, J&K Police has done a commendable job,” he said.