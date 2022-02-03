Acid Attack | Protest held in Banihal

Banihal: A protest against the acid attack in a Srinagar girl was held at Banihal town on Thursday.
The protest organised by an NGO, Roshni Foundation Banihal, was held against the acid attack on a 24-year-old girl who was attacked in Srinagar on Tuesday.
Slogans were raised against this inhuman attack.
The protestors said that the acid attack incidents were increasing and called for spreading awareness about these attacks.
They said protecting women was a highly relevant issue.
The protestors praised the J&K Police for arresting attackers within few hours.
And hoped law will take its own course The protestors displayed placards against the attackers and acid attacks on helpless women.
They raised slogans ‘don’t throw acid on humanity’, ‘stop acid attacks’, ‘save humanity’ and ‘hang the culprits’.
President Roshni Foundation Banihal Abdul Rasheed Naike condemned the acid attack on the Srinagar girl.