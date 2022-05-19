Acquiring education becomes an uphill task in Kupwara villages

Kupwara: The residents of Rajwar in North Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District Wednesday appealed to authorities to establish a Government Degree College in the area to ensure the end of hardships faced by students.

They said that, since Rajwar comprises over sixty villages, establishment of a Government Degree College for Rajwar was the need of the hour.

The residents said that the students from Upper Rajwar are the worst affected and have to travel almost twenty kilometers to reach Handwara and attend college there.