ACR Kupwara given farewell on superannuation

He also recalled the time when he was undergoing revenue service training at Revenue Training Centre Bemina Srinagar and shared his experience of the retiring officer who was providing training there at that time. He said that the young officers and officials have a good scope to learn from officers like Jowhar Ali.

The DC hailed major contributions of the outgoing ACR towards maximum Voter enrollment, digitization of land record and saturation of the PM KISSAN scheme in the district, besides, doing routine work.

He prayed for the health and well being of the retiring officer and conveyed his good wishes and blessings to the family of the officer.

Other officers also spoke at the occasion and shared their experience of the outgoing Assistant Commissioner. The retiring Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Jowhar Ali also spoke on the occasion and thanked the Deputy Commissioner and the administration for their full cooperation during his tenure.